Biden plans to cut US gas emissions in half by 2030

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US President Joe Biden will pledge to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by the end of 2030, according to a statement by the White House on Thursday.

Biden aims to cut greenhouse gas population 50% to 52% by 2030, from 2005 levels – “building on progress to-date and by positioning American workers and industry to tackle the climate crisis,” the statement said.

Biden's plan represents a near-doubling of the target the US committed under the 2015 Paris Agreement, which his predecessor Donald Trump had withdrawn the country from, but Biden immediately rejoined after taking the office.

To achieve the target, the Biden administration analyzed how every sector of American economy can reduce emissions and pollution through innovation, opportunities and competitiveness, the statement said.

"The announcement … is part of the President’s focus on building back better in a way that will create millions of good-paying, union jobs, ensure economic competitiveness, advance environmental justice, and improve the health and security of communities across America," it added.

Biden is expected to announce the target at the two-day Leaders’ Summit on Climate starting on Thursday.