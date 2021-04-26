Biden pledges US support as India faces COVID wave

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to work closely with India as the world's largest democracy fights a dangerous spike in coronavirus infections.

During a telephone call with Indian Premier Narendra Modi, Biden "pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," the White House said.

"In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics," it said in a statement. "The two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the effort to protect our citizens and the health of our communities."

India recorded another global record in daily coronavirus infections of over 350,000 on Sunday as it continues to be in the thick of the worst virus surge during its outbreak. The country's overall infections tally is now over 17.3 million, including 195,123 fatalities.