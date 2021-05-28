Biden seeks $522M for program that includes YPG/PKK

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – President Joe Biden's Defense Department requested on Friday over $500 million to aid groups, including the YPG/PKK, the US is partnering with in Iraq and Syria to defeat Daesh/ISIS.

In all, the Pentagon's is seeking $522 million from Congress to fund the groups for the fiscal year that begins in October, including $345 million to aid Iraqi security forces and an additional $177 million to assist what the Pentagon is referring to as "Vetted Syrian Groups and Individuals."

It does not break down how much of the nearly $180 million is going to be allocated to the YPG-led SDF, the US's main partner in Syria in the anti-Daesh/ISIS fight, but it would presumably be the lion's share. The US also works with Syrian opposition groups in Homs governorate at a garrison in at-Tanf near the Iraqi border.

US support for the YPG-led SDF in Syria has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Turkey. The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a designated terrorist group in the US, Turkey and EU.

The funding levels for Iraqi and Syrian groups represent reductions from levels requested for the current fiscal year under former President Donald Trump. The Defense Department requested $645 million to aid partners in Iraq, and $200 million to assist the Syrian groups for fiscal year 2021.