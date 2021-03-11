Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief package into law

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law on Thursday.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance," Biden said in the Oval Office.

The package will see most Americans receive $1,400 direct payments, expand the child tax credit up to $3,600, and boost funds for state and local government reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the American Rescue Plan, as the bill is formally known, increases food assistance programs through September and helps low-income households pay for rent.

The House of Representatives voted along near-party lines on Wednesday to approve the bill in a 220-211 vote that marked a win for Democrats generally and Biden.

The Senate approved the sweeping spending package on Saturday.