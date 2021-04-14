Biden to address joint session of Congress in late April

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

“The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office,” the White House said late Tuesday in a prepared statement.

It comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Biden formally inviting him to address a joint session of Congress.

“Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way.’ Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!” said Pelosi in the letter.

She asked Biden “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”