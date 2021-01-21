Biden to hold 1st foreign leader call with Canada’s PM

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden's first call with a foreign leader will be with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, the White House spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada as well as [Biden’s] decision on the Keystone pipeline," said Jen Psaki in her first press conference.

Psaki said there are no plans for a phone call between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin and the new president's early calls will be with US partners and allies.

Earlier, Biden signed an executive order terminating the Keystone XL pipeline.

The move angered the premier of Canada’s Alberta province, Jason Kenney, who called for sanctions against the US.

“This is a gut punch for the Canadian and Alberta economies,” Kenney said in a fiery press conference while responding to the cancellation of the pipeline, which would carry about 830,000 barrels a day of heavy crude oil extracted from Alberta’s oil sands fields to the US state of Nebraska.