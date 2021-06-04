Biden to meet with NATO chief on Monday: White House

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – US President Joe Biden will meet with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on Monday, said White House spokeswoman.

Two leaders will discuss the NATO summit, which is set to take place on June 14 in Brussels, and other topics "including reinforcing transatlantic security in the face of challenges from Russia and China," Jen Psaki said in her daily briefing on Friday.

They will also discuss how to adapt NATO to address threats including cyberattacks and climate change, as well as equitable sharing of responsibilities among allies, Psaki added.

Noting that revitalizing US' alliances is a priority for the Biden administration, she said Washington's alliance with NATO is "a big part" of that.

Stoltenberg will also meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and members of the Congress during his two-day visit.