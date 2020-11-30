Biden to require walking boot after spraining foot

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President-elect Joe Biden sprained his foot while playing with one of his dogs and will likely be in a walking boot "for several weeks," his doctor said Sunday.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, director of executive medicine at GW Medical Faculty Associates, said in a statement that initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging.

O'Connor said a computed tomography (CT) scan confirmed "hairline [small] fractures” of Biden's “lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot.”

"It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," O'Connor added.

Biden slipped Saturday while playing with Major, one of his two dogs, and twisted his ankle, ABC News reported. The Bidens adopted Major in 2018. They acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

The 78-year-old will take office following his inauguration on Jan. 20, after winning the Nov. 3 presidential race against President Donald Trump by more than 6 million votes.

"Get well soon!" Trump tweeted for Biden.