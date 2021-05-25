Biden to visit Tulsa next week on centenary of Black massacre

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma next week to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

The White House said additional details will be released about the president’s visit on June 1.

The announcement came on the same day when the US marked the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The two-day 1921 race massacre left hundreds dead and injured when a rampaging white mob attacked the predominantly Black affluent neighborhood of Greenwood, which was regarded as “Black Wall Street” for serving as an epicenter of Black-owned enterprise.

More than 1,200 homes were burned, effectively destroying years of progress. The exact number of dead and injured remains unknown with estimates varying wildly.

*Michael Hernandez contributed to the story