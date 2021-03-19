Biden urges UNSC to act on Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden met virtually with permanent representatives of the UN Security Council, calling for its action on regional crises, the White House said Thursday.

During the meeting, Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to values-based global leadership and re-engagement with international institutions, in particular the UN, the White House said in a statement.

"The president also noted the need for UNSC action on a range of regional crises, including those in Burma, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria and Yemen," said the statement.

Biden and the UN diplomats also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and global health security.

"The President reiterated the importance of working with global partners and through multilateral institutions to end the pandemic, improve global health security, and ensure that our nations drive an equitable and sustainable economic recovery," it said.

Biden said the US intends to formally join the UN's Group of Friends on Climate and Security.