Biden voices solidarity with Israel after stampede

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden voiced solidarity with the people of Israel on Friday after a stampede at an Orthodox religious ceremony left dozens dead.

"The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron," Biden said in a statement, noting he spoke with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu directly earlier in the day.

"The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking," he said. "Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing."

The Biden administration is currently working to confirm if any Americans lost their lives in the stampede that killed at least 45 people and left another 103 victims injured.

Netanyahu described the tragedy that occurred during the Lag B'Omer holiday as "one of the most painful tragedies in the history of the country" which witnessed "heartbreaking scenes" with children among the dead.

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the incident.