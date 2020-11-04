Biden wins battleground state of Michigan

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the battleground state of Michigan on Wednesday, capturing the state's 16 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press.

The latest development pushed Biden’s Electoral College total to 264 after he garnered 49.9% of the vote in the state.

The win gives him another state that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Biden received 2,688,604 votes to Trump’s 2,618,093 — a more than 70,000-vote margin.

The Nov. 3 elections were held for the president and vice president, 35 of 100 senators and all 435 representatives in Congress.