Biden’s remarks against friendly ties with Turkey

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish business community in the US observed with great disappointment remarks by the US president who recognized the so-called Armenian genocide, the head of Turkey-US Business Council (TAIK) said Saturday.

“It is obvious that these unfortunate statements, which do not comply with historical facts, are against the spirit of the deep-rooted and multidimensional friendship relations between the two countries,” Mehmet Ali Yalcindag said in a statement.

Noting that Turkey is founded on the principles of “Peace at Home, Peace in the World,” he said all of its citizens enjoy equal rights and freedom regardless of their religious beliefs or ethnic origins.

Yalcindag said such statements cannot go beyond exploiting the common pains of the nations that lived on the same land for centuries.

“During these current days, when we have been exerting efforts day and night in order to increase economic and trade ties between the two countries despite political and military disputes, we expect the same sensitivity to be displayed by the US administration,” he said.

TAIK invited the US administration and the president to reconsider its stance on the issue and focus on agenda items that would enhance business cooperation.

– Turkish stance on events of 1915

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as “genocide,” describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

In 2014, then-Prime Minister Erdogan expressed condolences to the descendants of Armenians who lost their lives in the events of 1915.