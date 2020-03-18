Biggest East Africa mosque closes over coronavirus

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – The biggest mosque in East Africa on Wednesday closed its doors for worshippers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Jamia Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya's bustling capital, will remain closed for an indefinite period.

“After a series of consultations with the Majilis Ulamaa [council of scholars] of Jamia Mosque and upon further consultation and advice from the Kenya Muslim Medical Professionals (KAMMP), the Jamia Mosque committee has with effect from today Wednesday, March 18 suspended the conduct of all congregational prayers at Jamia Mosque until further notice,” it said in a statement.

The announcement came in the wake of seven deaths in Kenya due to COVID-19, the official name of the virus.

Kenya also on Wednesday came up with new measures to mitigate the adverse economic effects on bank borrowers from the coronavirus pandemic.

“To facilitate increased use of mobile digital platforms, banks will waive all charges for balance inquiry [and] all charges for transfers between mobile money wallets and bank accounts will be eliminated,” Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Ngugi Njoroge said.

All loan borrowers in Kenya will be given relief for up to one year by the Central Bank.

The East African economy has taken a hit due to preventive measures against coronavirus, which include staying at home and closing schools, restaurants and shops.