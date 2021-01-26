Blast shakes Riyadh days after another attempted attack

By Cagri Kosak

ISTANBUL (AA) – An explosion shook the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday, three days after the kingdom intercepted and destroyed a projectile.

Mohammed Khalid al-Yahya of Al Arabiya TV said on Twitter that the air defense system stopped a missile targeting Riyadh at 12.52 p.m. local time.

There was no immediate reaction from Saudi Arabia but the TV cited witnesses as saying that they heard two loud bangs and a plume of smoke above the capital. Social media users also shared videos of a ballistic missile interception.

On Saturday, the Saudi-led military coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed an "enemy air target" launched towards Riyadh.

Yemen's Houthi forces have frequently carried out cross-border attacks since 2015 when coalition forces intervened to restore the government the Iran-aligned group ousted from power.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz