Bloomberg, Trump’la son konuşmasını anlattı: ‘Senden daha zeki insanları işe al’ dedim, ‘Hiç yok ki’ diye cevap verdi

Michael Bloomberg on President Trump:

“The last time I talked to him … I had to call him, and he was president-elect, so sure. And we had a pleasant conversation. He asked what he should do. I said, ‘hire people smarter than you,’ and he said, ‘there aren’t any.'” pic.twitter.com/nX5pyJh9oQ

— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 28, 2020