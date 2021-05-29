Bobi Wine releases report that claims fraud in Uganda’s elections

By Godfrey Olukya

KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – Uganda's opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, released a report Friday that said he was robbed off of a presidential victory because of massive vote-rigging.

''Here is a comprehensive report on the election rigging and fraud that characterized the January 14th election. We had intended to release the report on 12th May 2021 but that's the date our office and my house were surrounded,” Wine said in a statement, “

The report, Rigged. An investigation into bribery, intimidation, violence, Ballot box stuffing, and fraud during the Uganda 2021elections, includes video links recorded by party supporters, agents and candidates across the country showing voter bribery and ballot stuffing.

It was released in collaboration with his political party, National Unity Platform (NUP).

Party spokesman Joel Senyonyi said in an interview that the team could not compile the report from Kampala and therefore did it with the help of friends from abroad.

“We had to improvise because we could not do it from Kampala due to the constant security raids at our offices,” he said.

Ruling National Resistance Movement{NRM) senior cadre Andrew Naitema said: ''There is nothing true in that report. Kyagulanyi was strong in only one region of the country out of 4 regions. That is why he managed to get only 61 members of parliament that won in elections in his party out of over 500.”

President Yoweri Museveni beat Wine in elections in January to secure another five-year term that extended his rule to four decades.