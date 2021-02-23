Boko Haram beheads woodcutters in northeast Nigeria

By Olarewaju Kola

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AA) – Boko Haram terrorists beheaded six woodcutters in an attack in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state.

One of the survivors, Ali Musa, said the men rode to the bush last Thursday in search of firewood to sell but were attacked by the terrorists.

"Six people were killed. They were beheaded," he told Anadolu Agency.

Some locals said they recovered four corpses on the day of the attack, but two other corpses were discovered the following day.

The incident was not reported until late Monday due to poor communication and the remoteness of the area.

Damboa, the town where the attack occurred, is around 87 kilometers (54 miles) from Maiduguri, Borno state’s capital and heartland of over a decade of Boko Haram terror.

The group has claimed responsibility for most of the violent attacks in the region.