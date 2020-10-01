Boko Haram kills 10 soldiers in northeast Nigeria

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA (AA) – Members of the Boko Haram terrorist group killed 10 soldiers in an ambush in northeastern Nigeria, local media reported Wednesday.

Eight soldiers were also wounded in the attack, which took place near the town of Marte in Borno state.

Their military vehicle was set on fire and food and supplies were seized by the insurgents.

About 3 million people have been displaced in more than a decade of terrorist activities by Boko Haram. Scores of civilians are still trapped in remote communities and are unable to flee due to a lack of security on roads.

The violence, which has killed more than 30,000 people, has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

Borno state is the epicenter of the insurgency.

