Bolivia's interim minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Bolivia's foreign minister for the interim government, Karen Longaric Rodriguez, has tested positive for coronavirus, Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

Longaric has shown no symptoms and remains "in isolation at home," where "she will comply with the corresponding treatment," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister became the latest figure of the interim government to get infected by the virus.

On Thursday, Jeanine Anez, the president of the de facto government, announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus, adding she feels "good and strong," and will continue to work remotely.

Health Minister Eidy Roca and Presidency Minister Yerko Nunez have also been infected by the virus.

The Latin American nation has nearly 48,200 coronavirus cases, more than 1,800 fatalities and almost 15,000 recoveries, according to a running tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University.