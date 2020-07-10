Bolivia's interim president contracts COVID-19

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – Bolivia's interim president announced Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I feel good. I will work from my isolation," Jeanine Anez said in a video posted on Twitter.

Anez said she will remain in quarantine for 14 days and then will be tested again.

The right-wing politician took power last fall when leftist President Evo Morales was forced to resign amid violent protests triggered by a disputed election.

After launching her candidacy, elections were cancelled over COVID-19 public health concerns. Bolivia's parliament passed a law calling for elections in 90 days, but Anez said it is too soon and accused the opposition of putting the lives of Bolivians at risk.

The country reported nearly 43,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,577 deaths as of Thursday.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the hardest-hit countries in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 554,000 people worldwide, with an excess of 12.22 million confirmed cases and over 6.7 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.