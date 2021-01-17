Bomb explosion kills 6 in Somalia

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – At least six people, including Somali army soldiers, were killed, while eight others wounded in a bomb explosion aimed at targeting the convoy of the Lower Shabelle region’s governor and military officials on Sunday, an official said.

The attack took place in the vicinity of Tehsile, lower Shabelle region, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Bille Adan, a local police officer, told Anadolu Agency via phone it was a landmine explosion followed by a gun battle between the soldiers and armed militants belonging to al-Shabaab militant group.

Adan said that Govenor Abdukadir Mohamed Nuur Sidi survived the attack, while heavily wounded soldiers were transported to the capital for treatment.

Local media reported that foreign military officials were also part of the convoy.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack via internet and said it targeted US-trained Somali special forces known as Danab.​​​​​​​