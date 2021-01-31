Bordeaux gets ex-Galatasaray midfielder Seri

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – French football club Bordeaux reinforced its squad by signing Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri early Sunday.

"Jean Michael Seri is on loan until the end of the season by Fulham FC," Bordeaux said on its website and added that the 29-year-old passed his medical tests to officially become a Bordeaux player.

Seri spent the 2019-20 season with Turkey's Galatasaray on loan.

He had 37 appearances and scored two goals and had four assists for Galatasaray.

Seri also helped the Istanbul club win the 2019 Turkish Super Cup.

In addition to Fulham and Galatasaray, he previously played for Portugal's Pacos de Ferreira and Nice in France.

Seri had 30 caps for the Ivorian national team.