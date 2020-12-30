Borsa Istanbul closes day at all-time high level

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.39% to end Wednesday at 1,479.91 points — all-time high close.

Starting the day at 1,467.66 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 20.22 points over Tuesday's close of 1,459.69 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,878 by market close, down slightly from $1,879.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $51.55 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Wednesday.

Exchange Rates Tuesday Wednesday USD/TRY 7.3490 7.3680 EUR/TRY 9.0070 9.0440 GBP/TRY 9.9560 10.0450