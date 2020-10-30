Borsa Istanbul down at Friday open

By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,111.70 points on Friday, dropping 1.36% or 15.29 points from the previous close.

At the previous close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 2.2% at 1,126.99 points with a daily trading volume of 9.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion).

The market closed midday on Wednesday and was closed all day Thursday in observance of Turkey’s Oct. 29 National Republic Day.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 8.2970 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 8.2460 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also rose to 9.6940 from 9.6810, while one British pound traded for 10.7370 Turkish liras, down from 10.7510.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $38 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).