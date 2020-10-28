Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,150.10 points on Wednesday, down 0.22% or 2.53 points from the previous close.

At the previous close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.71% at 1,152.63 points with a daily trading volume of 22.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.70 billion).

Borsa Istanbul opened for a half-day on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday for observances of the Republic Day holiday on Oct. 29.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 8.2120 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 8.1730 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also rose to 9.6770 from 9.6720, while one British pound traded for 10.7510 Turkish liras, up from 10.6850.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $40.74 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).