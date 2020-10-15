Borsa Istanbul down at Thursday open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,187.64 points on Thursday, down 0.14% or 1.65 points from the previous close.

At Wednesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index had climbed 1.24% to 1,189.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 27.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.9260 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 7.9130 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 9.3100 from 9.3090, while one British pound traded for 10.3250 Turkish liras, down from 10.3560.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $43.22 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).