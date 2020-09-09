Borsa Istanbul flat at midweek open

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,089.39 points on Wednesday, falling slightly by 0.02% or 0.21 point from the previous close.



At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.66% at 1,089.60 points, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.65 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose a little to 7.4920 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared to 7.4840 at the previous close.



The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 8.8160, up from 8.8120, while one British pound traded for 9.7130 Turkish liras, down from 9.8030.



One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $39.50 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).