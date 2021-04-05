Borsa Istanbul flat at weekly open

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,428.99 points on Monday, decreasing slightly by 0.08% or 1.2 points from the previous close.

At Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.25% at 1,430.19 points, with a daily trading volume of 17.3 billion liras ($2.12 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.1900 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 8.1460 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was also up to 9.6200, versus 9.5720, while one British pound traded for 11.3600 Turkish liras, up from 11.2870 at the last week's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $64 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).