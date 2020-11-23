Borsa Istanbul hits all-time high at open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,329.29 points — an all-time high — on Monday, rising 0.40% or 5.34 points from the previous close.

At last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.83% at 1,323.95 points — all-time high close — with a daily trading volume of 12.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.7020 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 7.6350 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 9.1470 from 9.0680, while one British pound traded for 10.2590 Turkish liras, up from 10.2010.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $45.66 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).