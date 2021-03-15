Borsa Istanbul looking up at Monday opening

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,558.59 points on Monday, up 0.08% or 1.20 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.06% to close the week at 1,557.39 points with a daily trading volume of 11.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.59 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.6000 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.4940 at Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 9.0700 versus 8.9550 on Friday, and one British pound traded for 10.5800 Turkish liras compared to 10.4200 at the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil sold for $69.65 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).