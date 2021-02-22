Borsa Istanbul starts week looking up

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,566.39 points on Monday, rising 0.39% or 6.05 points from the previous close.

At the last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.9% at 1,560.34 points, with a daily trading volume of 37.1 billion liras ($5.3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose slightly to 6.9800 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 6.9610 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 8.4700 from 8.4340, while one British pound traded for 9.8000 Turkish liras, versus 9.7810 at Friday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $63 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).