Borsa Istanbul up at Friday open

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,348.47 points on Friday, rising by 0.45% or 5.98 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at an all-time high of 1,342.49 points on Thursday, with a daily trading volume of 27.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.8560 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 7.8830 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was down to 9.3700 from 9.3880, while one British pound traded for 10.5300 Turkish liras, falling from 10.5560.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $47.80 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).