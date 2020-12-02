Borsa Istanbul up at midweek open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,326.76 points on Wednesday, rising 0.11% or 1.47 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was up 3.25% at 1,325.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 30 billion Turkish liras ($3.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.8310 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), falling from 7.8480.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 9.4610 from 9.4090, while one British pound traded for 10.5320 Turkish liras, up from 10.5220 at Tuesday’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $47.28 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).