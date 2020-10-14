Borsa Istanbul up at midweek opening

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,177.09 points on Wednesday, up 0.20% or 2.39 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 0.31% to1,174.70 points with a daily trading volume of 19.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.9340 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared to 7.9240 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also rose to 9.3180 versus 9.3110 while the British pound traded for 10.2620 Turkish liras, down from 10.3150.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $42.28 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).