Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday open

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,515.04 points on Thursday, up 0.64% or 9.62 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.27% and closed at 1,505.99 points – an all-time high close – with a daily trading volume of 12.23 billion Turkish liras ($1.66 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 7.2890 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 7.3450 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also decreased to 8.9850 from 9.0380, while one British pound traded for 9.9070 Turkish liras, down from 9.9960.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $54.75 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).