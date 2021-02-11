Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,548.69 points on Thursday, up 0.10% or 1.58 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended Wednesday at 1,547.11 points, a rise of 0.20%, with a daily trading volume of 27.1 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.84 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbed to 7.0600 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), from 7.0370 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.5700 from 8.5370, while one British pound traded for 9.7900 Turkish liras, up from 9.7780.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $61.26 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).