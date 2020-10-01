Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,150.07 points on Thursday, up 0.42% or 4.83 points from the previous close.

At Wednesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.96% at 1,145.24 points, with a daily trading volume of 24.4 billion Turkish liras ($3.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 7.6530 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 7.7640 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also dropped to 8.9880 from 9.0830, while one British pound traded for 9.9310 Turkish liras, down from 10.0300.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $42.30 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).