Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday's open

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened on Thursday at 1,434.72 points, up 0.28% or 3.99 points from the previous close.

At Wednesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.09% to 1,430.73 points, with a daily trading volume of 16.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.93 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 8.6100 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, from 8.6110.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 10.5000, versus 10.5020, while one British pound traded for 12.2100 Turkish liras, down from 12.2390.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $71.70 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT).