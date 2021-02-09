Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Tuesday at 1,544.05 points, an increase of 0.60%.

Starting the day at 1,538.56 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index climbed 9.14 points from 1,534.91 points at Monday’s close.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,843.50 by market close, up from $1,824.00, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was $60.57 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Tuesday, with a daily range of $60.05 to $61.27.

Exchange Rates Monday Tuesday USD/TRY 7.0900 7.0900 EUR/TRY 8.5340 8.5820 GBP/TRY 9.7300 9.7950