Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday close

By Tuba Sahin
ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Tuesday at 1,544.05 points, an increase of 0.60%.
Starting the day at 1,538.56 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index climbed 9.14 points from 1,534.91 points at Monday’s close.
One ounce of gold sold for $1,843.50 by market close, up from $1,824.00, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent oil was $60.57 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Tuesday, with a daily range of $60.05 to $61.27.
|Exchange Rates
|Monday
|Tuesday
|USD/TRY
|7.0900
|7.0900
|EUR/TRY
|8.5340
|8.5820
|GBP/TRY
|9.7300
|9.7950
