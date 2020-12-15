Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday open

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,394.42 points on Tuesday, up 0.42% or 5.87 points from the previous close.

Following a 1.30% rise, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index closed at an all-time high of 1,388.55 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 30.7 billion Turkish liras ($4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate jumped to 7.8630 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 7.8460 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate slightly increased to 9.5550 from 9.5410, while one British pound traded for 10.5060 Turkish liras, down from 10.5550.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $49.95 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).