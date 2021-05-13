Borussia Dortmund win German Cup

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Borussia Dortmund won the 2021 German Cup (DFB-Pokal) Thursday.

Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 4-1 to win the DFB-Pokal trophy in Berlin.

English winger Jadon Sancho and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored two goals each against Leipzig to secure the big win for Dortmund.

Leipzig's sole goal was netted by Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo in the second half, a consolation goal for the "Die Roten Bullen" (The Red Bulls).

Dortmund has claimed the German Cup five times in total as "Die Schwarzgelben" (The Black and Yellows) previously won the trophy in 1965, 1989, 2012 and 2017.