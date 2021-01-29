Bosnia urges EU to help resolve migrant crisis

By Talha Ozturk and Vesna Besic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday urged the European Union to be more involved in finding a solution to the migrant crisis in its territory.

"The whole country should fight against the migrant crisis. Our borders should be strengthened as soon as possible and the entry of immigrants should be prevented. The EU needs to participate more strongly in resolving the migrant crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina," said Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic.

Turkovic's remarks came after meeting her Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

Meanwhile, Dendias said that as an EU member, Greece supports Bosnia and Herzegovina and all other Western Balkan countries to join the bloc.

"I hope you can succeed in becoming a member. It is difficult to dream once, but in the future, a quarter of the EU can be formed by the Balkan countries," noted Dendias.

He added that the COVID-19 outbreak is a test of solidarity among the countries.

"Greece will provide €130,000 [nearly $158,000] worth of financial support to three hospitals in the country to support Bosnia and Herzegovina's fight against the pandemic," he also said.

Dendias also met with the Bosniak, Serb, and Croat members of the Presidential Council as part of his official visit to Sarajevo.

While most people struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, migrants also fight severe conditions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The country seeks help from the EU to deal with migrants stranded in its territory.