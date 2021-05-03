Bosnian Serb leader: Republika Srpska has own non-paper

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Bosnia and Herzegovina's Serb member of the Presidency said Monday that the Republika Srpska (RS) entity has written its own "non-paper” on the situation in the country, alluding to recent reports of an alleged unofficial document on redrawing borders in the Western Balkans.

Milorad Dodik told reporters that RS wrote the paper in a “rather fashionable” way.

"The paper has been written. It's rather fashionable. I'm not kidding. We've already made some of our 'non-paper' document, so one day, when we decide, we will also send it to everyone,” said Dodik.

He added that the RS's National Assembly will hold a debate to create and articulate its platform for negotiations with the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Bosniaks and Croats, as constituent people, on how to proceed in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

According to Dodik, the whole procedure will be realized without the participation of foreigners.

Dodik reiterated that the time would come for a peaceful break-up in Bosnia-Herzegovina, adding there is no cohesive element in the state that could bring together the constituent peoples.

He said foreigners have been trying for a long time to make Bosnia-Herzegovina the way they want, and in the end, it turned out to be an unwanted experiment.

He pointed out that Serbs have no reason to opt for any kind of war option and that they should gather around a policy that will further strengthen Republika Srpska.

Reports claimed that one of the unofficial documents, which outlines a plan for the future of the region, was recently sent to Brussels by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Jansa has denied the claims.