Brazil: 730 deaths in past 24 hours from COVID-19

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak surged to 10,627 with 730 fatalities in the last 24 hours day, health officials in Brazil reported Saturday.

The health ministry in the Latin American country said diagnosed cases climbed to nearly 156,000 with 10,611 new infections.

The first coronavirus death in the region was reported by Brazil and the country stands as one of the most virus-affected countries in the area.

Brazil's population is nearing 210 million.

Meanwhile, famous Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro has been turned into a hospital, according to local reports.

The hospital, which will have a total capacity of 400 beds, currently has 170 beds, 50 of which are for intensive care.

The Rio de Janeiro governorate announced the remaining 230 beds will be delivered by mid-May.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed around 280,000 worldwide, with more than 4 million infections, while recoveries have exceeded 1.37 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara