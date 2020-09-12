Brazil, Mexico report hundreds more COVID-19 fatalities

By Gamze Turkoglu Oguz

ANKARA (AA) – Brazil reported 874 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while Mexico saw 534 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said Saturday.

In Brazil, the third worst-hit country in the world after India with the highest number of cases, the death toll reached 130,396, while confirmed cases to date surpassed 4.28 million with 43,718 new infections.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, over 3.53 million people have so far recovered from the virus in the Latin American country.

With a population of over 211 million, Brazil is seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Brazil's vibrant financial hub of Sao Paolo, with a population of nearly 46 million, is the country's most-affected region.

– Mexico

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 70,183 virus-related deaths, with 534 additions over the past day.

With health authorities registering 5,935 more positive tests, total cases in the country rose to 658,299. As many as 463,764 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to official numbers.

The first infection in Mexico was registered on Feb. 28 and the first fatality on March 19.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 915,600 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

Over 28.4 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 19.2 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.