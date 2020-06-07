Brazil, Mexico report more COVID-19 deaths

By Emel Gozellik

ANKARA (AA) – As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage Latin America, the death toll in Brazil exceeded 36,000 and passed 13,500 in Mexico on Sunday.

In Brazil, 904 more fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 36,044, according to the Health Ministry.

The total case count in the world’s second worst-hit country reached 676,494 as 2,997 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

In Mexico, 341 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 13,511.

A total of 3,593 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 113,619, the Health Ministry said.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 399,800 people, with total infections nearing 6.90 million, while more than 3.08 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.