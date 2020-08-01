Brazil, Mexico report more deaths from coronavirus

By Muhammet Emin Canik and Emre Aytekin

BUENOS AIRES/ANKARA (AA) – The novel coronavirus claimed 1,212 lives in Brazil and 688 in Mexico over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities on Saturday.

In Brazil, the country second hardest hit by the virus worldwide, the death toll climbed to 92,475 with the latest fatalities, while the number of cases surged to over 2.6 million, including 52,383 infected over the past 24 hours.

The number of recoveries in the country also topped 2 million.

With a population of over 211 million, Brazil is seen as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America.

– Mexico

The death toll in Mexico hit 46,688, with 688 additions over the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

Total cases rose to 424,637, as 8,458 more people tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 278,618 people have recovered from the disease.

The first coronavirus case in Mexico was recorded on Feb. 28 and the first fatality on March 19.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 679,000 people worldwide, with nearly 17.6 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Over 10.3 million people have recovered from the disease.