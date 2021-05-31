Brazil named new Copa America host

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced Monday that the 47th edition of the Copa America will be held in Brazil.

"The Brazilian government demonstrated agility and decision-making capacity at a fundamental moment for South American football,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement.

"Brazil is experiencing a moment of stability. It has proven infrastructure and accumulated experience recently to organize a competition of this magnitude," he added.

The Copa America is scheduled to be held from June 13 to July 10 this year after being suspended last year over coronavirus concerns.

Argentina, together with Colombia, were set to host the competition. Colombia, however, was later dropped due to a series of protests against President Ivan Duque.

On May 21, Argentina suspended all football games due to be played in the country amid renewed restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The host cities of the event will be defined and disclosed as soon as possible, CONMEBOL added.