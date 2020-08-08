Brazil rapidly approaching 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Mexico hit a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Friday, crossing 50,000 deaths, while Brazil's death toll approaches 100,000.

Latin America coronavirus deaths reached 214,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Brazil and Mexico account for 70% of deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Brazil

The country reported 50,230 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,079 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, health officials said Friday.

With 2,962,442 confirmed cases and 99,572 deaths since the pandemic began, the country with the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States is rapidly approaching 100,000 deaths.

Mexico

It exceeded 50,000 deaths caused by COVID-19.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday the US had greater problems from the coronavirus than Mexico, a day after the American State Department urged citizens not to travel south of the border.

The State Department lifted its international travel advisory Thursday, but some countries, such as Brazil and Mexico continue to have Level 4 — “Do not travel” — advisories in place because of the pandemic.

When Lopez Obrador was asked about the travel ban, he said the US coronavirus situation was worse than in Mexico.

"We have fewer problems with the pandemic than the problems they are unfortunately facing,” he said.

“Our situation is better and we are sorry because they have helped us. President [Donald] Trump sent us equipment, sent us ventilators and the relationship we have is very good.”